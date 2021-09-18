FAIRFAX - If you like offense, then BFA Fairfax was the place to be on Saturday. The Bullets hosted the Falcons, and when the game ended, nine goals in total had been scored.
Fairfax was dominant in the opening fifteen minutes, and the strong play resulted in Bullets’ Emma Spiller opening the scoring. Spiller’s strike seemingly did two things: start a continuous stream of goals and make Fairfax’s trio of freshman unstoppable.
Next up was Ava Ardovino, making it 2-0 Fairfax at 19:55. At 21:45 Paige Cargill came close, hitting Richford’s goal post off a direct kick. Richford made a push at 25:19, resulting in a penalty kick that Falcons’ Ella Chagnon made good on. Exactly a minute later Spiller almost scored her second, hitting a post on a one-timed shot. At 30:17 Spiller did score her second, receiving a pass from Molly Wimette, taking the ball to outside, and beating Richford’s Aubrey Fadden with a sliding shot. Fairfax headed into halftime with a 3-1 lead.
In the second half, Fairfax continued on their route, outscoing Richford 4-1, for a final score of 7-2. Despite the score, no new goal scorers ended up on the Bullets’ score sheet as Spiller (5 goals) and Ardovino (2 goals) finished what they started in the first half.
“Emma Spiller had the game of her life as a freshman on varsity. She really took charge early in the game and was just a force for the duration. Her brother Matt (Spiller) made a unique reference saying that she had scored more goals in this game than he did his entire freshman year!” said Bullets’ Coach Jojo Lynch on Spiller’s impressive performance.
Kyrielle Deuso picked up Richford’s second goal, while Molly Wimette, Bridgett Dunn (2), Anna Sargent, and Paige Cargill all had assists on BFA’s markers. With this game in the books, Fairfax improves to a 4-0 record on the season, and Richford, with their first loss in this game, is now 3-1.
