The BFA-Fairfax recap was submitted by Bullets' coach Bill Ormerod
The Bullets girls' varsity soccer team improved their record for the 2022 season to 4-0, with 8-0 victory over the Richford Rockets on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Emma Spiller scored four goals and had one assist, Ava Ardovino scored three goals and tallied two assists, and senior Raegan Decker rounded out the scoring for Fairfax with a goal in the closing minutes of the game.
The first 20-plus minutes of the game resulted in a scoreless back-and-forth contest between the two teams. Ardovino opened the scoring for Fairfax in the 25th minute of the first half with an unassisted goal. Spiller added two goals within three minutes of each other soon after, and Ardovino added two more before the end of the first half; for a score line of 5-0 at the break.
Ten minutes into the second half, Spiller hammered home a cross in the box from Ardovino, and then the sophomore duo repeated the same connection only seven minutes later. The final goal of the contest was scored by Raegan Decker, who carried the ball herself on a breakaway and scored unassisted. In goal, sophomore keeper Mikayla Toby had 23 saves for Fairfax.
After the game, coach Bill Ormerod commented that the team is working well together and increasing their time of possession with each contest. “Possession was one of our points of emphasis this season, and I am excited to see our continued improvements in this area. The ladies played extremely well together today, and we noted a couple of things for us to continue to work on improving for future matches. Every player on the team contributed to today’s win"
The Bullets have outscored their opponents this season 28-3 through their first four games. Their next contest will be their first home game of the season against MVU on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.
Liza Bordo, coach of the Rockets, highlighted the effort of her team: "These girls want to improve. They're striving to be the best they can be, and that's awesome to see as a coach. They were fighting to the end, and they kept their heads up! They were disappointed with the score, but I don't think they were as disappointed with how they competed."
Bordo also mentioned three players who worked tirelessly throughout the in-county contest.
"Aubrey Fadden did really well this game in goal, even though the score doesn't reflect it. She wasn't 100 percent, but she wanted to play. Ella makes such great passes. Every practice and game, I see improvement.
Kyrielle Deuso will take anyone one; she'll take a whole team on! She's an incredible athlete, and she shines all the time. She also wants to help other people shine as well."
