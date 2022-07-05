Congratulations to Emma Keelty and Dana Elkins of Enosburg, Cadence Moore of BFA-St. Albans, and Alexandra Brouillette of Missisquoi Valley Union High School on their selection to the North team. The Franklin County senior athletes represented their schools at the annual North-South Senior Classic played at Castleton University on July 1 and 2.
The teams split the double bill (two seven-inning games) on Friday, July 1; the North team won game one 8-1 and the South team won game two 6-1. The North came up with the win in the nine inning game on Saturday, July 2, by a score of 9-3.
