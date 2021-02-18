ENOSBURG - Fueled by a 19 point scoring effort from junior guard Emily Adams, the Enosburg Hornets topped the visiting MMU Cougars 35-24 to improve to 2-0 on the COVID plagued season.
With both teams starting cold from the floor, Adams was the exception. Tallying all ten of the Hornet's first-quarter points, the offensive display from the junior who coach Gary Geddes believes is capable of playing at the collegiate level, gave the Hornets a 10-4 lead at the end of the first frame.
After a slow start, Sophie Burns had an efficient second quarter on the offensive end as she racked up seven points, including a buzzer-beating triple to give the Hornets a 20-12 lead at the midway point.
With the Cougars hanging 70 points on Winooski in their opening game, and 63 points on MVU on Monday, Geddes was thrilled with the fact that his squad gave up a mere twelve points in the first half.
“We played stifling defense tonight, and I could not be more proud of that effort,” he said.
The stingy Hornet defense persisted in the third quarter, and the Hornet offense took care of the ball against an MMU team whose game plan predicated around creating turnovers.
“We knew after watching the tape on MMU that they loved to trap, and constantly come after you hoping to turn deflections into points. We didn’t commit a whole lot of turnovers tonight which was big,” Geddes said.
The Hornet lead would at one point stretch to a game-high sixteen points in the third quarter, and although the Cougars chipped away at the deficit, the Hornet defense ultimately prevailed.
Adams' 19 points would prove to be a game-high. Burns would finish as the game's second-highest scorer with 8 points. Megan Severance chipped in with a 4 point, 9 rebound showing, while Lillian Robtoy and Allison Bowen each tallied two points.
Meanwhile, MMU was paced by six-point efforts from Cherise Shamp and Brianna Brownell.
Now 2-0 on the season, the Hornets will look to stay perfect on the season with a trip to North Country on Monday.
