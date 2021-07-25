Elle Purrier St. Pierre has landed in Tokyo to start the next leg of her Olympic journey! She'll be settling into the 13 hour time difference and preparing for her first heat in the women's 1500m on Sunday, August 1, at 8:35 EST.
As of now, she'll be competing with roughly 50 other women for a chance to race in the semifinal round on Wednesday, August 4, at 6 pm EST. The finals will take place on Friday, August 6, at 8:50, according to the World Athletic Association. Please check local listings for race time changes.
The field is full of seasoned veterans and fresh faces; stiff competitors like Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, Laura Muir of Great Britain, and Winny Chebet of Kenya will all be competing in the 1500m. Kipyegon and Muir competed in the event in the 2016 Olympic Games, where Kipyegon was the gold medalist.
It's been so good to see all the Go for the Gold signs in the Franklin County Area over the past few weeks. We'd love to see a photo of you, your family, or your pets with your sign!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.