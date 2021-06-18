Elle Purrier competed in the first round of the Olympic Trials in Oregon this afternoon, winning her heat and the opportunity to compete in the semifinals. Purrier ran the 1500m, finishing in a time of 4:11.78.
Elle noted in her post-race interview that she took the first round of the trials and that she was very happy to share the moment with her New Balance teammates.
When to watch: The semifinals will be held on Saturday, June 19 at 9:40 PM EST on the same media outlets, and the finals will be available to view on Monday, June 21 at 8:05 PM ET
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.