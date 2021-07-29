Richard Flint, the beloved track and field coach at Richford Junior-Senior High School, remembers Elle Purrier St. Pierre from her high school days, long before she became a running superstar.
What was it like watching Elle compete for a place on the US Olympic Team? “Watching it and talking about it; I tear up! I've always said to my wife Kim that I'd love to coach someone and watch them on TV at the Olympics. When Elle was on national TV, it was just a dream.
People tell me, 'I see your girl has done well.' “I find myself talking to the TV; I know Elle can't hear me but I do it anyway. It's hard to believe a girl who walked these halls is going to the Olympics. It's amazing for Richford and Franklin County.”
What stands out to you about Elle as you reflect on her career? “I go back to knowing her when she showed cows with my daughters. I remember when she was a freshman, the gym teacher told me I had to come and see a girl run the 3000m. He told me she'd signed up for shot put, but she looked more like a runner. She ran a heck of a time in the 3000m. After that, I don't remember seeing her throw the shot put again!
“I can remember the MVU and Richford cross country teams running over Hazen's Notch together; she raced ahead of a good boys team. She just left them behind. We went to the state meet (I was coaching MVU at the time), and we'd travel with Richford. The MVU kids cheered her on. It was a big thing that she was beating all the Vermont kids.
“As a sophomore, she came in third at New Englands. It was amazing watching this little girl run with a bunch of seniors! The next two years, she won in Rhode Island and Cumberland, ME. I don't think we've ever had anyone in Franklin County win New Englands in Cross Country. In the 30 years I've been doing this, I haven't seen it.”
Purrier St. Pierre brings farm values to the track. “One thing that catches my eye is that she's in the farming community; I'm a big farmer at heart, and I had my own cows. It's a great thing to see someone who's done that, grown up with it, and is still involved with it. Watching her through high school, it crossed my mind that she could make it to the Olympics. I had that in the back of my mind.”
