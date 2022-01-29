Elle Purrier St. Pierre cruised to a first place finish in a time of 4:19.30 in the indoor mile at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday, Jan 29. Purrier St. Pierre led the field from the start, extending her lead after the pacer dropped off in the last half mile.
The win was a repeat for Purrier St. Pierre, who currently holds the American record in the indoor mile (4:16.85) from the last Millrose Games in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.