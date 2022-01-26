Elle Purrier St. Pierre will be back on the track as the defending champion and American record holder in the WHOOP Women’s Wanamaker Mile for the 114th Millrose Games. Her competition includes the last two event champions and all three athletes who represented the United States in the 1500m at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
St. Pierre set the American indoor mile record at the 2020 Millrose Games, running a 4:16.85, the second fastest time in indoor history. The 2021 Millrose Games were canceled due to COVID-19, but St. Pierre went on to break the American two-mile record and to earn her place on the United States Olympic team running the 1500m in record time at the Olympic Trials in Oregon in the spring of 2021.
The Mill Rose Games will take place at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center in New York on Saturday, Jan. 29.
