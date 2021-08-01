Elle Purrier.jpg

Elle Purrier St. Pierre is all smiles after winning the Olympic Trial in the women's 1500m and breaking the Olympic Trial in Oregon in June.

 Justin Britton

Elle Purrier St. Pierre will race in the second heat of the women's 1500m at the Tokyo Olympic games on Sunday at 8:47 PM EST. You can watch Elle run with her friends and family at Richford Junior Senior High School's watch party, which begins at 8 pm. If you're watching from home, tune into NBC for coverage of the race. 

