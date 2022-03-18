Elle Purrier St. Pierre held the United States flag over her shoulders after she secured the silver medal on the world stage at the 2022 World Indoor Track & Field Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Friday, March 18.
Purrier St. Pierre battled to the finish of the women's 3000m, crossing the line in 8:42.04, behind Lemlem Hailu, of Ethiopia, who earned gold with a time of 8:41.82.
In a post-race interview, Purrier St. Pierre noted she tried to relax, get the best positioning, and 'stay tough' throughout the race. She also said it was, 'The best feeling in the world' to wear the United States flag over her shoulders.
