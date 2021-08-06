On Friday at 8:50, Purrier lined up with New Balance teammate Cory McGee and a stacked field of international runners. If you're like me, your heart still beats with wonder and anticipation knowing a woman who runs the same trails I run is representing her country on the biggest stage! Medal or not, Purrier St. Pierre has my respect and admiration. The level of dedication and skill it takes to accomplish what she has is off the charts!
There's no doubt Purrier St. Pierre was thinking of her loved ones as she raced on Friday morning. That's something those who've gotten to know her appreciate. She's a world class runner, but she's also an incredible person with a deep loyalty to her family, her state, and her country.
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands jumped out to an early lead in the race, passing Faith Kipyeagon of Kenya. With 200m to go, Kipyeagon leapt to the front winning the gold, Laura Muir of Britain won the silver, and Hassan won bronze.
Purrier St. Pierre crossed the finish with a time of 4:01.75 and a tenth place finish.
Elle Purrier St. Pierre shared a beautiful message ten hours before American viewers turned on their television and saw her take the line at the Tokyo Olympics for the women's 1500m final.
Purrier St. Pierre spoke in a Facebook post of the pride and honor she felt as she had the opportunity to represent the United States of America.
"...(I'm) Ready to fight and leave it all on the track because that's what we're made of," said Purrier St. Pierre.
She also thanked her grandmother, Beverly Taisey Purrier, a woman who she loved and admired growing up, and a woman who she's been thinking about frequently during her time in Tokyo.
