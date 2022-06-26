Elle-Olympics-Semifinals-FINAL EDIT.jpg

Elle Purrier St. Pierre racing in the 2021 Olympic Trials.

 Justin Britton

On Saturday, June 25, Elle Purrier-St. Pierre raced to a third place finish in the women's 1500m at the 2022 Toyota USATF Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR. Purrier-St. Pierre ran a 4:05.14, which put her less than a second behind New Balance teammate Corey McGee who ran 4:04.52 and behind first place finisher Sinclair Johnson (Nike), who ran the race in 4:03.29. Heather MacLean, another teammate of Purrier-St. Pierre's, finished fifth in 4:06.40. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation