RICHFORD - Elle Purrier St.Pierre of Richford was inducted into the Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Fame for her outstanding running career at Richford Junior-Senior High School. Purrier (St. Pierre) was a record breaking track and field and cross country state champion for four years. She was the Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year for Vermont in 2010, 2011, and 2012, and she also captured the 2011 and 2012 New England Cross Country Championships and two Nike Northeast cross country titles.
Richford principal Beth O’Brien spoke of the joy and pride Purrier St. Pierre brings to the community: “We were all very excited to learn that Elle will be inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame this May. We can't think of anyone more deserving of this honor! She continues to give back to her school and communit(ies) on a regular basis. She is an inspiration and a role model to many of our students. We were also happy to learn that she will be joining a class where Franklin County is so well represented!”
Purrier St. Pierre joins four other members of Franklin County who were also inducted in 2022: John, Todd, and Matt Raleigh and Frank Martell.
Richard Flint, coach of the Richford cross country and track and field teams spoke with the Saint Albans Messenger in July of 2021 about Purrier St. Pierre’s introduction to running.
“I remember when she was a freshman, the gym teacher told me I had to come and see a girl run the 3000m. He told me she'd signed up for shot put, but she looked more like a runner. She ran a heck of a time in the 3000m. After that, I don't remember seeing her throw the shot put again!”
Flint recalled watching Purrier St. Pierre compete at New Englands: “As a sophomore, she came in third at New Englands. It was amazing watching this little girl run with a bunch of seniors! The next two years, she won in Rhode Island and Cumberland, ME. I don't think we've ever had anyone in Franklin County win New Englands in Cross Country. In the 30 years I've been doing this, I haven't seen it.”
In her sophomore year, Purrier won the D3 cross country state championship at Thetford Academy, and went on to finish fourth at New Englands, also at Thetford Academy.
In her junior year, Purrier St. Pierre, a junior, set a course record by more than 14 seconds at the New Englands Cross Country Championships at Ponagansett High School in Rhode Island, winning the girls championship by 10 seconds in a time of 18:01. She was Vermont's first New England titlist since 1998.
On November 29, Purrier St. Pierre earned the win at the Northeast Regional championships at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY, with an 18:30.6.
In her senior year, Purrier St. Pierre ran an 18:42.44 to secure the New England Championship and went on to finish 17th (out of 194 runners) in a time of 20:09 at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon.
In 2010, in track and field, Purrier St. Pierre began her career with three D3 titles and a tenth place finish at New Englands in the 1600m. In 2011, she won four D3 titles at the state championships and finished runner up at New Englands, running the 1600m in 4:55.28.
Purrier St. Pierre won three titles in D4 at states in 2012, and took second place in the 1600m in 4:50.45. She closed out her high school career in the spring of 2013 with championship wins in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m, and as part of the 4x800m relay team. She still holds D4 records in the 400m, 800m, 1500m, and 3000m.
When is the induction ceremony? Purrier St. Pierre and the rest of the 2022 VPA Hall of Fame inductees will be formally inducted on Friday, May 20 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier. Tickets to the dinner are available on the VPA website or by calling the VPA office at (802) 229-0547. Tickets are $45 each.
