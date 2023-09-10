On Sunday, Sept. 10, Elle Purrier St. Pierre returned to New York, NY, to compete in the 5th Avenue Mile, a race she's enjoyed much success in over the years, including last year, when she ran while pregnant with her first child.
This year, Elle, her husband Jamie, and their young son Ivan made the trip to the Big Apple, and to the delight of the race fans, Elle clocked a 4:23.3 mile just six months into motherhood (according to Elle's Instagram page: elleruns_4_her_life).
The time was good enough for a top-10 finish, which is incredible. If you're a mom, you probably remember that first year post-partum pretty well. Even the most fit and lean among us can remember the sleepless nights (am I alone here?), the adjustment to a new life with that precious baby, and...getting back in shape.
For most of us, "getting back in shape" meant we eased back into a routine of walking, jogging, biking, and we were so glad to get moving again. I can assure you, I've always been active, but I've got a lot of respect for anyone who can lace up their track shoes and jump on the big stage shortly after becoming a mom.
Moms everywhere can appreciate Elle's grit and determination to get back to the sport she loves. And for many of us, our hearts are warmed when we see her adoration for Ivan and Jamie (and theirs for her); there's no question in my mind that Elle's family is her top priority.
Can you join me in cheering for Vermont's fastest mom (this is my opinion, not a proven fact; if you know someone faster, New Balance probably would like to know) as she re-enters the fast and competitive track and field community.
Way to go, Elle! I hope I speak for moms everywhere when I tell you we're so proud of you as a runner, of course, but also as a mom. We may not be as fast as you are, but we can appreciate from a distance, the hard work you put into your family and your running!
*This is an editorial piece composed by Messenger Sports Editor Ruthie Laroche from her own experiences as a mom, a runner, and a fan of Elle Purrier St. Pierre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.