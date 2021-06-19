On Saturday evening, Elle Purrier St. Pierre punched her ticket to the Olympic Trial finals after finishing first in her heat in the semifinal with a time of 4:09.18. Purrier St. Pierre will compete against other top runners in the United States to secure a top-three spot and a trip to Tokyo on Monday.
Purrier St. Pierre ran with the pack, kicking into high gear and breaking away to cross the finish with a commanding lead.
When to watch: The finals will be available to view on Monday, June 21 at 8:05 PM ET. Both events will be available to view on NBCSN, NBC Sports Online, and Peacock.
