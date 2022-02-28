Elle Purrier St. Pierre raced to a first place finish in the women's 3,000m on Sunday. Feb. 27 at the 2022 USATF Indoor Track Championships in Spokane, WA. Purrier St. Pierre ran behind world leader Alicia Monson (Longmont, Colorado/USATF Colorado) for the first 13 laps of the race before overtaking Monson for the win in 8:41.53. Monson finished second in 8:43.96.
After the win, Purrier St. Pierre took to social media to let her followers know her thoughts on overcoming a third-place finish in the 1,500m earlier in the weekend.
Her candid assessment of the pressure world-class athletes feel when they don't live up to expectations (theirs or others), was refreshing. Hearing her speak of her resolve to get back on the track for the 3,000m.
She expressed the fact that it wasn't easy to 'get to the line,' but she did it, knowing she 'wasn't one to give up.'
After winning the 3,000m, she thanked her husband Jamie St. Pierre for his belief in her and his support. She also thanked Monson for 'doing an incredible amount of work' in the 3,000m.
The win in the 3,000m qualified Purrier St. Pierre to represent the United States in Belgrade in a few weeks.
