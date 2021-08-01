Elle Purrier St. Pierre competed in her first Olympic games on Sunday evening, racing in the women's 1500m.
Purriet St. Pierre pulled ahead in the final lap of the race, finishing in a time of 4:05.34 in third behind first place runner Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) who ran a 4:05.17 and second place runner Jessica Hull (Australia).
The temps on the track were high, 86 degrees at 9 am, as the racers in the first heat took the line, including Purrier St. Pierre's New Balance Boston teammate Corey McGee.
In the first heat, Great Britain's Laura Muir, a favorite in the competition, finished second to Gabriella DeBues-Stafford (Canada); Winny Chebet (Kenya) finished third.
Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, one of the fastest women in the world, raced in the third heat alongside Purrier St. Pierre's New Balance teammate Heather MacLean. Kipyegon easily won her heat, and MacLean finished fifth, earning a trip to the semifinal.
McGee made it through based on time; all of New Balance coach Mark Coogan's 1500m runners will compete in the semifinal held on Wednesday at 6 am EST. A watch party will be hosted at Elle Purrier's high school, Richford Junior Senior High School.
