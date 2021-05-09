Elle Purrier took to the track for the USATF Golden Games at New Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, CA, making her season debut in the 1500m, running a 3:58.34, winning the race handily, and claiming a 2021 world best time at that distance.
Purrier has been running well this year, breaking the women's indoor 2-mile record by more than eight seconds (9.10.28) in February 2021 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. In 2020, She broke the American Indoor mile record with a time of 4:16.85.
Sunday's event, hosted by Xfinity, gathered together elite athletes, many who have their eyes set on the Olympic Trials in Eugene, OR, in June.
The 2020 Olympics, postponed due to Covid, will take place in Tokyo Japan this summer, and Sunday's race is the fifth stop along the Journey to Gold--Tokyo series and the second World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in the US.
Congratulations, Elle!!
