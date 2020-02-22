RICHFORD — Elizabeth Snider of the Richford Rockets basketball team, put up some excellent numbers last week.
Against Peoples, Snider netted 22 points; later in the week, she put up 21 against visiting Stowe in the Rockets’ Senior Game.
“She’s been coming up big for us,” said Rockets’ coach Tim Lagasse. “She brings a lot of intensity to the game. She goes underneath, and for her size, she manages some big rebounds.
“She’s great at making things happen, and she isn’t selfish with the ball. She’s confident with the threes, and she’s disciplined in her shooting.”
Peoples, a DIII contender, was 12-2 coming into the game.
“Liz really carried that game. She was in foul trouble,” said Lagasse. “She scored most of her points in the second half.”
Snider, a leader on the court, has played her entire varsity career for Lagasse.
“She steps up when we need her, and she never gives up. I’ve had her and the other seniors for the last four years,” said Lagasse. “They were my first group to bring up all four years.”
Snider is enjoying her final season with the Rockets, and a few people who aren’t on the court with her have made it extra special.
“The people on the team really connect,” said Snider. “I had high hopes for my team, and overall it’s been a really good season.”
Snider is grateful to the RJSHS principal Beth O’Brien for her encouragement.
“Every morning, after a game, Mrs. O’Brien congratulates the teams. She encourages people to come out and support the athletes, and that really motivates us.”
Snider also thanked her mom, Heather, for her support.
“My mom has always been there for me for sports. She brings me to my camps and watches my games,” said Snider. “I want to be like my mom; she’s hardworking in all that she does.”
Snider credits her success on the court to a few sources; the first, a local camp she attended in the fifth grade. A camp, she noted that her mother encouraged her to attend.
“I attended Brandon Gleason Basketball Camp the first year they had it, and Matt Luneay taught me how to shoot,” said Snider.
“He might not remember me, but I know I probably wouldn’t be where I am in basketball if it wasn’t for him. That’s where it all started for me.
“The Breakthrough Basketball Camp with Coach Chris Oliver was so helpful. It was a great experience.”
When it comes to coaches, Snider has a deep appreciation for Lagasse and his wife Kelly.
“He’s very encouraging, and he’s always making sure I’m doing well on and off the court. He cares about all of his players.
“Kelly has done so much over the last four years,” said Snider, smiling. “I’m thankful for her as my team mom. We call her Kell-Dog, and she loves that.”
Reflecting on the season, Snider has two games that stand out.
The second game against in-county rival Enosburg didn’t end in a win for the Rockets, but the team worked together.
“We worked hard on the court and had fun,” said Snider, “and that’s what it’s all about.”
The game against Stowe was another; it was game, Snider explained, that she’d remember since she knows it’s one of her last in the Richford gym with her coach and teammates.
“My senior game was a favorite, and not just because I scored. We pulled off a win and had fun doing it!” said Snider. “I had my team right beside me the whole way. We’re always looking for that one extra pass for the best shot.”