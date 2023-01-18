Elia Varisco dropped 37 points to help launch the Richford Falcons boys' basketball team past the Stowe Raiders in a commanding 84-58 road win on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Varisco went 10 for 14 from the perimeter, netting 30 of his 37 points on three point shots, and the Falcons scored 20 or more points in all but the first quarter.
Scoring leaders: Richford's Elia Vairsco led all scorers with 37 points. Carson Steinhour and Carter Blaney had 12, and Jerrick Jacobs had 11.
