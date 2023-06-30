Easton Messier received word that he's been named the 2023 U10 Elks Soccer Shootout National Championship in a competition that began in the fall of 2022 and culminated with an announcement in late-June. The Elks don't have an in-person event for the shootout but crown the champion on the regional scores.
Q&A with Easton Messier
What was the timeline of the competition? The local Elks shoot was in September and then the state competition was a few weeks later. They were both in Saint Albans at Collins Perley. I went to the regional competition in Maine in early November.
What was the competition’s criteria? I competed in the U10 boys group. The competition is scored by using a grid that's placed on the soccer goal and different areas are worth different points. The harder the area is to score (like the top corner) the more points you get.
What did you most enjoy about the competition? My favorite sport is soccer, and this gave me a chance to compete in soccer outside of the regular season so that was fun.
What did he most enjoy about traveling to Regionals? I enjoyed traveling to see new places. The hotel, the Elks lodge, and the shooting place were all very nice. I met some very nice kids and the adults were all very friendly and helpful.
How did you prepare for the competition? I didn't do anything special to prepare for the competition. I kick the soccer ball almost everyday anyway, but for this I tried to be more focused and take it more seriously.
Thank yous: I would like to thank the entire Elks organization for giving me this experience.
