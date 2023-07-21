The juniors played the back nine today which plays tougher than the front nine. Don’t tell that to the team of Easton Choquette, Jillian Hardy, Kayden McAllister and Johnny Sheldon. While the rest of the League struggled to stay out of negative numbers, this team was +22. Choquette amassed 26 points with seven pars and a birdie and was +9. Hardy was +11 and won most over. McAllister was +2 and Sheldon established his point base while making 23 points.
The second place team was only +.5. Logan White had a good day as he was +8, but the rest of his team struggled and they ended up -2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.