SWANTON — MVU worked quickly in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Essex Hornets. Natalee Harvey retired three Hornets on strikeouts. In the bottom of the first, the Thunderbirds drove in four runs to give MVU 4-0 lead.
That early, 4-run cushion was all MVU would need to earn the 4-1 victory over the rival Hornets.
Things heated up in the top of the fifth; Riley Fadden Duprey came up with an excellent play at third for the second out of the inning, but Essex loaded the bases shortly after. Harvey kept her cool, earning a strikeout for the last out of the inning.
The Hornets threatened again in the top of the seventh; Fadden-Duprey came up with another great play to Paquette at first, but later in the inning Essex did score one run before the Thunderbirds notched the final out.
"Natalee was really on her game; she likes pitching against Essex. She got her debut against them a coupld of years ago; she just dealed all day long and got lots of strikeouts just like today," said MVU coach Jay Hartman.
"It was a good team effort and a good team effort for us. We got the win at Leddy Park in the morning; we came back this afternoon, and everybody contributed in a lot of different ways. We're very happy with our performance.
Fadden-Duprey made two plays for crucial outs in the game.
"You have to be ready for anything, be quick, and make sure to get the out when the opportunity arises. I feel like our team played really well today," said Fadden-Duprey.
"Riley is very steady and very solid for us; defensively, we played well when they did put the ball in play," said Hartman.
"Right now, we're playing every game with the idea that you're going to have a home game and not have to get on that big yellow taxi. That's the goal, and that's what we're trying to do."
