ST. ALBANS — A 5-minute major penalty proved to be the difference when the BFA-St. Albans and Essex boys hockey teams faced off Saturday night at Collins Perley.
The Bobwhites were called for a 5-minute major for boarding in the first minute of the game and the Hornets capitalized for two goals during that span.
That proved to be all the scoring in the game, as Essex came away with the 2-0 victory.
“That obviously wasn’t the start we wanted tonight,” said BFA coach Toby Duculon. “You can’t give one of the best teams in the state a 5-minute penalty to start the game, but I thought we recovered well; it was just a tough start.”
Owen Young scored the first goal for the Hornets knocking in a rebound in the middle of a scramble in front of BFA goalie Dan Ellis (27 saves) to make the score 1-0.
Four minutes later, Essex cycled the puck around getting it to Will Couture at the blue line, who took a slapshot that was redirected by Tobey Cram and into the net for the 2-0 lead.
From there, both teams played evenly in what was a typical game between the two programs.
BFA had more chances than Essex in the second period, including some shots in close to goalie Paul Gordon (23 saves), but couldn’t sneak anything in.
“I thought we worked extremely hard, we generated some chances, but their goalie played extremely well,” said Ducolon.
“We were very happy with the second and third periods. We had some quality stuff, some guys out front, but their goalie made it look easy. If one of those chances goes in during the second period it turns into a 2-1 game, and then you never know what could have happened from there.”
Scoring has proven to be a challenge for the Bobwhites at times this year with 10 goals in their last five games and eight of those coming in an 8-0 win over CVU going 2-3 in that span and getting shut out twice.
While the offense hasn’t always been there at times throughout the season, Ducolon is happy with the way his team is playing defense. They have only given up four goals in the team’s three losses this season with the two Saturday against Essex and 1-0 losses to Spaulding and Stowe.
“We don’t have that one guy that’s going to take over a game,” said Ducolon. “Some nights the goals do come easier than others, but we know we are going to have to continue to work hard for results. As long as the effort continues like we had tonight, we will be alright.”
The Bobwhites will look to get back in the win column Saturday when they travel to South Burlington.