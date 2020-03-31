ST. ALBANS — Hannah Earl, who played for the Comets' basketball program during her high school career, finished her third season with the Clarkson Golden Knights this winter.
During her high school years, Earl played for her dad, Sean. Any child of a coach knows the upside and downside of having a parent as a coach.
"Having my dad as my coach motivated me; I worked hard so that people knew I was playing on my own merit," said Earl. "I loved working with my dad; looking back, we did do a lot of bickering, but we had a lot of great times in the gym."
While her dad was on the court, her mom, Kim, was documenting the Comets' seasons. Kim continues to provide Comet and Bobwhite families with gorgeous photos.
"My mom has a huge passion for photography, and I'm so glad to see her enjoying it. She follows us everywhere, and she doesn't miss any of our sporting events."
As Earl's high school years came to an end, she knew she wasn't ready to hang up her basketball shoes.
"My dad had played in college, and I wanted to play in college. It has given us an extra connection," said Earl. "I miss the time with my dad; we still go to the gym together, and he gives me feedback throughout the college season."
This year, Sean stepped down as the coach of the Comets to allow him time to get to his kids' games.
"I enjoyed going back and being around his teams and his practices," said Earl. "His sacrifice meant a lot to me this year."
Working hard on the basketball court is just one part of what Earl is doing at Clarkson University. A junior, Earl will graduate with a business and engineering degree. She will also have a minor in Project Management.
"When I have free time, I utilize it for homework or lifting with the team," said Earl.
Earl recalled her freshman year, a time of transition.
"I had grown up with my high school team, playing with the same girls since I was seven years old," said Earl.
"At Clarkson, I was with a bunch of strangers; they were all very good and had the same passion for the game. They became some of my best friends."
On the court, Earl also had to embrace significant changes. On her high school team, Earl was a point guard. Her college coach told her she was planning to use her as a small forward.
"It was eye-opening. You go from playing highschoolers to going up against girls who are over six feet tall and very strong.
"Defense has always been my strong suit, so I just focused on making sure my opponents didn't get the ball in the paint. If they did, they had an advantage in height, and they could score.
"I honestly really did love the opportunity to play as a small forward. Diversity is so important at the college level.
"You may grow up learning a position, but when you get to college, the coaches may have a different idea of where they want you to play."
Earl is one of seven juniors on the Clarkson girls' basketball team.
"As s junior, you have the experience of starting two years and getting playing time," said Earl. "I got to take the freshmen under my wing this year."
This year, the Golden Knights fell prey to injuries, but Earl had highlights to share.
"In our game against William Smith, I scored a career-high 27 points," said Earl. "We got some wins, including a game against Skidmore. That surprised them; they weren't anticipating we'd be able to compete."
When asked about her time playing for BFA St. Albans, Earl smiled.
"I've always loved our community and fans in St. Albans, and going to college has made me more grateful," said Earl. "Our teachers, younger kids, and local fans all come, and the student section is always huge!
"Some of my college teammates never had that in high school. The St. Albans community is one like no other."