SWANTON — The Thunderdome was rocking early as the Lady Thunderbirds stunned the visiting sixth seed Eagles, jumping out to an 11-3 lead with 3:35 left in the opening quarter.
The Eagles, aided by numerous MVU turnovers, thanks in part to an impressive press, were able to claw back into the game, and were down 13-11 after 1 quarter of play.
Mt Abe again applied pressure via their press, gaining extra possessions due to T-Bird turnovers and took control late in the second, outsourcing MVU 8-2 in the stanza, to take a 19-15 lead into half time, as both teams had trouble scoring against each other’s hard nosed defense.
The T-Bird zone defense kept the Eagles from scoring inside, but their patience on offense paid off, as they eventually got open looks at corner 3’s.
The Eagles extended their lead to 7 with 3:39 left in the third quarter, but MVU coach Moses Power’s MVU girls showed their grit once again, fighting back to tie the game at 28-28 with just under two minutes left in the 3rd.
An And-1 and a long 3 pointer extended the Eagle lead to 6 as the horn sounded, with Mt Abe up 34-28, heading to the 4th.
The Eagles opened the final eight minutes with a 10-3 run and were up 44-31 with four minutes left in the contest.
Once again, MVU battled, chipping away to cut the lead to 44-37 as Hailey LaBombard ran off six straight points, with 1:10 left, before having to foul, to try and get the ball back more quickly.
The strategy worked as the Eagles went 4 for 10 down the stretch, but the T-Birds ran out of time and the final horn sounded with the Eagles coming away with a harder than expected 48-41 win.
Leading the way for the Eagles was Senior Chloe Johnston with 24 points.
Leading the Lady Thunderbirds were Macayla Langlois and Alexandra Brouillette with 11 points each, followed by Catherine Paradis with 7.
MVU drops to 4-15 while Mt Abe goes to 14-5.