SHELDON — Dennis Cota and Leah Griggs have been spending the spring and summer logging miles on local bike paths, getting more exercise than they’ve been able to enjoy comfortably in recent years.
After retiring, Cota decided he’d like to take up biking again. He knew he’d need a little help, so he decided to try an electric bicycle.
“I’d been looking at these e-bikes for a couple years; I’d actually considered becoming a dealer,” said Cota.
“I’ve got bad knees, and the e-bike makes it so I don’t have to push so hard. Now I ride twice a day, usually morning and evening.”
The COCID-19 shutdown, which made it impossible for Griggs to get to the pool or attend group fitness classes, encouraged her purchase.
“The bikes allowed us to get on the trail and not worry about being exposed to illness, and it got us out into nature, which I’ve really enjoyed,” said Griggs.
“When we’re on the rail trail, we get to see the woods and the wetlands, all the turtles and the birds; it’s beautiful.
“After a day inside on the computer, it’s nice to get out and do something else. And we enjoy riding together.”
Cota and Griggs also noted that they’ve met a lot of great people while riding, including Jimmy Mayo who has become a riding buddy and is also thinking of getting an e-bike.
The e-bike allows the rider to decide how much they will pedal and how much resistance they will have.
“You can ride the bike without the assist, so you’re just pedaling as usual, and you can add a little help when you need it,” said Griggs.
“I use the assist on hills because of my knees. It’s more of a low impact exercise for me, but it’s allowing me to build strength in my knees.”
The e-bike weighs in at 70 pounds, double the weight of a standard road bike; it also has much larger tires, so unless he’s on a very flat section or a downhill, Cota usually utilizes the assist.
“I know I can ride without hurting myself; I could be 90 and still ride this as long as I’m still upright. This bike is helping me stay fit and healthy,” said Cota.
People who’ve been encouraged to get low impact exercise can greatly benefit from an e-bike.
“I was recommended with my knee not to push on hills, so when I get to a hill, I turn on the assist, but I still pedal. I’m just not pushing as hard as I would be on a regular bike,” said Griggs.
“And if you get out somewhere and you’re really tired, or your legs are hurting, you know you’re going to get home on it.”
Griggs’ bike, the smaller of the two, can be folded in half and stowed in the back of a small SUV, making it easy to transport to more distant destinations.
Using the assist sparingly, Cota has been able to ride 40 miles on the battery.
Whether they’re riding for a few miles or half a day, the couple has enjoyed the experiences they’ve had since they purchased their bikes.
The Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail both offer excellent riding options. Cota especially enjoys the old railroad bridges that have been restored for pedestrians and cyclists.
On the Missisquoi Valley Trail, an osprey nest in a restored railway bridge is a favorite stop.
“The osprey nest is as big as a dining room table,” said Cota, “and the bird will watch you as you ride by.”
“St. Albans to Sheldon is a beautiful ride. It’s rural, and there’s a lot to see,” said Griggs.
Mile markers on the trail help gauge distance and odometers on the e-bikes give Cota and Griggs information about the distance of their ride.
An uphill section of the Lamoille Valley Trail that Cota used to dread on his regular bike has become much more manageable with the e-bike.
“Riding from Sheldon to Swanton is fine, but getting back, it just keeps going up and up,” said Cota, smiling.
“I hated walking my bike up Woods Hill. With the e-bike, I can pedal to Swanton, and I have help up the hill when I need it.”
Franklin County doesn’t have a large number of e-bikes, but Cota and Griggs are confident people will begin using them if they get a chance to try them.
“You can rent one in Chittenden County,” said Cota, “and there are trails all over Burlington, Colchester, and North Hero where you can take one out.”
The e-bike has given the couple a fitness boost they’ve both enjoyed.
“I unplug the charger, get on, and off I go!” said Cota, smiling.