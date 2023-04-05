BFA-St. Albans graduate Dylan Newton, who played baseball for the Bobwhites and went on to play at Lyndon State College, will lead the 2023 Bobwhites. Newton has spent several seasons coaching at the Junior Varsity level and assisting Will Howrigan at the varsity level. Newton has a passion for the game and believes in coaching to both the physical and mental side of the athlete.
Here’s what Dylan Newton sees in this year’s team:
There’s a lot to be excited about with this group of baseball players! It’s a great mix of talent, senior leadership, and team camaraderie. Seneca Durocher and Isaac Gratton are three year returners to varsity, so we’ll be leaning heavily on their playing experience to help guide a young/inexperienced varsity group. Andrew Fiske is a senior returner who we’ll look to use out of our bullpen in various situations. Woody (Liam Wood) , LJ (Andrew Lovejoy), Wagner (Austin), Ries (Zach), Sanders (Tim), Weber (Michael), and Gratty (Isaac Gratton) have provided great leadership for us to start the season. We’ve asked guys to buy in and this group has helped rally the team to do so. Their leadership will be crucial to our success this season.
New to the team for 2023: For new guys in the program we have three underclassmen on the team; Jonas Wagner, Carson Neveau, Stu (Austin Stuart) who we expect to contribute right away. They’ve shown tremendous composure in our competitions and daily work, and I’m really excited to have them up here and see what they do! Reed Stygles comes to us after playing the last two years at BFA-Fairfax, and we look to him having an immediate impact on the mound and at the plate hitting. Chase Ovitt, Parker Daudelin, Taylor Covill-Matthews, and Landon Underwood are all guys who can play multiple positions; we’ve been giving them looks in multiple positions, and they’re all athletic and have risen to the challenge.
Everyone on this team will contribute in some way towards our success this year. Whether it’s leadership, pinch hit/run situations, defensive substitutions, or being a starter everyone is pulling the rope in the same direction for the betterment of the team! We met as a team on our first night together, and this group wants to bring home a championship. As a coaching staff we’ve challenged them daily to practice, think, and behave like champions. They’ve accepted that challenge and have come in and competed hard every practice. I’m really proud of our effort early in the season; however, we aren’t satisfied; we’re looking to get better everyday! I’m looking forward to our scrimmages this week to see how we compete against some tough Metro Division opponents.
