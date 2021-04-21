ST. ALBANS — BFA St. Albans track and field seniors will have the opportunity to play a spring season after losing their junior season to Covid cancelations.
Iris Burns has welcomed the opportunity to be on the track; she’s even expanding her events to try pole vault.
What’s it like to be on the track again, and what’s different for you this season? “I’m glad to be back after a year off, and I’m excited to try to set some new PRs. I run the 4x4, the 4x8, and the 800 meter, and I’m going to try a bunch of new things in my last year. Pole vaulting is a challenge, but it’s been good so far.”
Dylan Koval, a three-sport athlete, was also trying the pole vault.
What are some of the things you’ve enjoyed about getting on the track this year? “I’m excited to be back running and trying new events; I’m starting pole vault today; it’s been a blast, so hopefully, the rest of the season can pan out pretty well.”
Has anything surprised you this season? “Just how great the people are again. It’s a lot of the same people I’ve raced with during Nordic and cross country, but the feel of being back on track is something different.”
Track and field coach Micheal Mashtare was handing out uniforms when I visited on Wednesday.
Have you had anything that’s surprised you about the group as a whole? “There are many new faces; watching some of our new athletes, they’re picking it up quickly and learning what their niche is. We give them the freedom to try everything, so a lot of the kids are doing that.”
Throwing athletes: “We’ve got some returners who’ve will be strong. Bethany Sanders, Noah Rochleau, and Manny Chiappinelli are returning for javelin. Shawnee Ross was coming along with the discus a couple of years ago.
Sprinters: “We’ve got a lot of new sprinters who are looking promising, and we have returners like Ethan Bruley, Ayanna Raymond, Chelsea Raymond, Macy Cross.”
Hurdlers: “We don’t have any returning hurdlers, but we’ve had some new kids who look like they’re going to pick it up quickly.”
Pole vault: “Manny Chiappinelli and Ethan have both tried it before, and we’ve got a lot of new kids trying it. On the second day, we had kids clearing heights that usually take a while to clear.”
Distance runners: “We’ve got Jacob Tremblay, Calvin Storms, and Ethan Mashtare returning. They are looking to really improve on the quality freshmen season they had two years ago.”
Will athletes wear masks in competition? “Everyone has to wear masks in practice and in competition except for the athletes running in the 800, 1500, or 3000-meters races.”
How’s the team shaping up as a whole? “We’ve got so many quality kids; it will be exciting to get going. Our first meet is on Thursday at Mount Mansfield, and we hope to host on April 27. After May 1, we will be able to host 300 people, and by the state meet in June, we should be able to 900 people outside if everything progresses.”
