GEORGIA — Kam Dunsmore of BFA St. Albans was recently named to the United Soccer Coaches Boys and Girls All-American Teams for the 2019 season.
Dunsmore, one of 72 boys and 59 girls selected for the honor across the nation, is the first BFA boys’ soccer player to receive this recognition.
Dunsmore and the other All-American athletes will be recognized for their accomplishments at the All-American Ceremony and Reception on Saturday, January 18th at the Baltimore Convention Center.
Kam is the son of Heather and Brian Dunsmore of Georgia, VT and a member of the BFA Class of 2020.
“It’s easy to evaluate Kam’s skill by watching him play,” said BFA athletic director, Dan Marlow. “No one else sees all that he does when no one is watching.”
“Kam puts in a lot of extra time, and his motor never stops. He does all that he needs to do.”
Marlow noted that Dunsmore spent his senior season on the soccer field tirelessly battling opponents.
“Kam often gets double and triple-teamed with the ball. He knows he’s a target, and he’s ready to deal with it,” said Marlow.
“As a soccer player, he’s unbelievably gifted, and he has an incredible work ethic,” said Marlow. “He plays the game at a really high level, and it’s the result of all he does.”
On and off the field, Dunsmore brings excellence to all he does.
“Kam is ten times a better person than he is an athlete,” said Marlow with a smile. “At 18 years old, he’s been able to balance attitude, skill, and work ethic.
“Many gifted athletes can get one or two of those qualities, but Kam has been able to take on all three levels and perform at a high rate.”
“He’s very content in his own skin. When things go well, it’s great and when they don’t, he moves on,” said Marlow. “I’ve enjoyed him for all four years he’s been at BFA.”
Dunsmore received the good news from his Luke Laroche, his BFA varsity soccer coach, on December 4th
“I knew I was in the running, but I didn’t know how it would turn out,” said Dunsmore. “Whether I got it or not it wouldn’t change my attitude.”
Dunsmore is looking forward to sharing the time in Baltimore with his family.
“I think it will be really good for my mom, my dad, and my grandma. My grandma goes to all my games and she’s very excited about it.”
“My mom and my grandma are always supportive of me, and my dad has always been a mentor,” said Dunsmore. “He never played soccer, but you don’t have to play to teach someone about the benefits of hard work.”
Dunsmore also thanked his siblings.
“My sisters Kassie and Keannah are always supportive of me; they’re always looking for the best.”
“Growing up my brother Kolby was a big mentor for me. I remember watching him play and he’d always help me out,” said Dunsmore. “He was a good leader--always showing by example.”
Dunsmore also thanked his support system at BFA St. Albans.
“Coach Luke and Coach Kyle were with me for soccer for all four years. They trusted me and were excellent mentors.”
“I’ve known Mr. Marlow for a very long time. He’s always supportive of me and ready to give guidance,” said Dunsmore. “It’s really nice to have that person in your life.”
This fall, Dunsmore will be attending St. Joseph’s College in Maine where he will be playing soccer.
“I visited St. Joseph’s in the fall and watched a home game. The coach is very focused on hard work, and the team had a great atmosphere--a true brotherhood,” said Dunsmore. “I knew it would be a great fit.”
After college, Dunsmore plans to enlist in the Navy and begin SEAL training as an officer.
For now, the Georgia native can enjoy the last half of his senior year, including some well deserved and well-earned recognition.
“It’s a really prestigious award that I received, and I love the award--all the work I put in I didn’t do for awards, though,” said Dunsmore.
“It was what I wanted to do. I wanted to help my team, and the way I could do that was to put the work in. I’m happy to accept the award, and I know my family is proud, but the work doesn’t stop now.”