HIGHGATE - From July 10 to 14, Missisquoi Valley Union High School hosted a basketball camp for second through twelfth-grade girls and boys by Duncan Hoops. Over 40 kids were coached by former UVM Men’s basketball players Ernie Duncan, Bailey Patella, and Robin Duncan.
At the end of camp, Sully Stebbins of Sheldon and Will Winters of Swanton interviewed Ernie and Bailey for the Messenger.
Q&A with Ernie Duncan and Bailey Patella
Did you have any pre-game rituals?
Ernie: My pregame ritual was the same shooting – the way I shot. I would get my formwork in, took some steps back, got more formwork in, and progressed to taking 3’s. When I was in high school, I would always have Gatorade and Peanut M&M’s at halftime of the JV game.
Bailey: In high school my Dad brought me a bag of watermelon Sour Patch and a Gatorade for every game, so at UVM, I ate watermelon Sour Patch before every game.
How did you prepare yourself to be a D1 basketball player?
Ernie: I spent a lot of time in the gym alone and with my Dad. I lifted often. It was pretty much a job for me. That’s how I would say I prepared myself–by constantly working. I was in the gym training at 8 AM on a Saturday morning when others were sleeping.
Bailey: It takes a lot of time and dedication to the game. It’s not just about playing in big tournaments. It’s about playing 30 minutes in the driveway, doing ball handling, practicing daily, and getting shots up. It takes practicing a lot and being prepared to take the step to the next level.
What advice do you have for younger players?
Ernie: The first thing is to make sure you are having fun. Definitely have fun. That’s number one. And of course, if you want to be good at anything–not just basketball--if you want to be good at football, if you want to be a really good student, it takes work. It takes effort to achieve what you want to achieve. Work your tail off and have fun doing it.
Bailey: First, don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something. If you have dreams, then you need to go work for those dreams, and you need to work as hard as you can to try to achieve those dreams. I also would say that the work you put in is the work that you are going to get out.
Why did you choose your number?
Ernie: I chose number 20 in high school, and it just stuck with me.
Bailey: In high school, I was number 21, but the jersey was too big, and I really wanted to change numbers. My favorite athlete at the time was Tom Brady, and he was number 12, so that became my number from then on.
Did you have a time when you struggled in basketball, and what did you do?
Ernie: Of course! I’ve had maybe more bad games than good games in my life. I’d say just get back in the gym. There were a lot of games where I shot poorly or didn’t listen to my coach. Just get back in the gym and refocus. It always goes back to just trying to have fun. The best times are when you are having fun and enjoying the game again.
Bailey: When you play sports, there are a lot of ups and downs. I struggled a lot during my freshman and sophomore year just with confidence. I didn’t feel like myself playing. How you get out of that is by just putting more time into the sport and working even harder. If you keep working at it and set your mind to something, you can get out of that struggle.
What do you most love about the game of basketball?
Ernie: The teammates you have are the most fun part. Obviously, winning is cool – winning awards, winning games –but having teammates you get to hang around with every day and go through losses and wins with and go get pizza. All that stuff is super fun!
Bailey: What I love most is the connections I‘ve made. In my family, we’re very big basketball people, so that’s what started my love for basketball, and what has continued is the people I have met.
Why did you choose UVM?
Ernie: They offered me a scholarship. Being in Burlington was fun; the teammates were great, and they gave me a chance to play right away, but the number one reason was that it was my best chance to get to the NCAA Tournament.
Bailey: It was my last college visit, but as soon as I got on campus, I realized it was a program that cared about its players and the players cared about each other. They cared about winning. The culture of the program is just a winning, competitive, family-oriented program. Those are the big values in my life. I felt like UVM would be another extension of my family.
What is your favorite college memory?
Ernie: My favorite college memory was playing in 2019 with Robin and Everett (Duncan) in the NCAA Tournament game against Florida State. Being able to play with my brothers was pretty cool.
Bailey: My earliest memory was of the Bahamas Tournament that we won my freshman year, but going to March Madness was an experience I’ll never forget. I dreamed of playing March Madness as a kid.
Why do you like to do these basketball camps?
Ernie: Because I get to hang out with kids like you! I get to make kids smile and give them a ton of joy for a few hours daily. I can make an impact on kids on and off the court and be a mentor to every kid who comes into my gym; I can be someone they can talk to and have fun with.
Bailey: I like being able to give back to the younger generation, teach them and be someone they can ask questions to and look up to, and I can support them.
