COLCHESTER - Meggan Dulude, Saint Michael's College Associate Director of Athletics and MVU graduate (2003), was among an elite group of 36 individuals from 18 institutions across the nation selected for a year-long NCAA Leadership Academy Workshop.
In her 11th year as a member of the Saint Michael's Athletics administrative team, Dulude is also the department's senior woman administrator since 2011.
Dulude was an integral part of re-establishing the Purple Knight Leadership Academy, which enhances skills in emerging student-athlete leaders.
In the Northeast-10 Conference, Dulude is the SWA Chair and serves on the Athletics Council.
Nationally, Dulude has been chair of the NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee; she is also a member of Women Leaders in College Sports.
Dulude graduated from the Women Leaders Institution for Administrative Advancement in June 2012 and was formerly named as a mentee to the prestigious 2015-16 NCAA and Division 2 Athletics Directors Association Women & Minority Mentor Program.
