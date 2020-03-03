FAIRFIELD — Peyton Dukas and Mckenna Remillard grew up on the ice together, playing for SASA and then taking their roles as Comets.
In the fall of 2019, the girls parted ways, Remillard attending the University of New England and Dukas heading to the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, just thirty minutes away.
Both girls play on the varsity hockey team at their school, and they’ve played against each other twice this season.
“We ran into each other three times in one shift,” said Remillard, laughing. “Peyton had the puck in the boards, and I was like, ‘I can’t even talk to you right now.’”
“I know her tricks,” said Dukas.
“I was not going to let you by me,” said Remillard, chuckling.
“We’re both on the wing, and we match up against each other. I see her on the other side of the face-off,” said Remillard.
The girls spoke of the adjustments they’ve had to make playing at the college level.
“The speed and intensity are a lot different,” said Remillard. “Not everyone is going to play, either, so you have to earn your spot.”
Dukas noticed the need to get noticed.
“In St. Albans, everyone knows you and has been watching you since you were three. In college, you have to make your name known and prove yourself to your coach every second you’re on the ice.”
The girls have enjoyed the competitiveness of the college experience.
“I’m very passionate about hockey, and I like to win,” said Remillard. “I know my coach isn’t going to put me on the ice if I’m not having a good week, and that pushes me to work harder.”
The two girls are the only ones from their graduating class who went on to play at the college level.
“She’s a familiar face I get to see,” said Remillard. “I want to beat her, I really do, but at the end of the game, I want to hug her!”
Growing up a mile away from each other in Fairfield, the girls attended elementary school together.
“It’s always been us together--Peyton and McKenna. Now that we’re in-state rivals, it’s crazy!” said Dukas.
During the Comets’ 20th reunion, Remillard was playing at St. Mike’s and Dukas was back in Maine, but they were thinking of their ‘home’ team.
“Growing up, we all watched the older Comet hockey players play; we wanted to be them and have their numbers when we got older,” said Dukas.
“No matter what, at the end of the day, Comet hockey was the best part of the day,” said Remillard. “I loved the tradition and the culture.
“You expect to win with Comet hockey because you expect to work hard and give it your all.”
The coaching that they received at BFA St. Albans raised their skill level, but it also grew them as players.
“I’m thankful for the confidence that Coach Luke and Coach Rouleau instilled in me,” said Remillard. “It’s helped me at the higher level. I learned to handle pressure and rise to the bar.”
“I was nervous my freshman year of high school, but they assured me that I was going to be able to do it,” said Dukas. “When I was deciding if I wanted to play college hockey, they both assured me I was ready.
“They taught me to push myself to be a better person for the community and for the team.”
Dukas and Remillard both played four years of varsity for BFA St. Albans, competing for state championships at the Division I level.
“Bus rides after a late game were always the best,” said Remillard. “Everyone is so overtired and happy.”
The girls agreed they couldn’t pick a favorite game from their high school career.
“I enjoyed playing Comet hockey all the time! It was a highlight of my high school career,” said Dukas. “I did love when Mr. Rouleau would do the worm before big games.”
“Mr. Rouleau wasn’t afraid to make a fool of himself to pump us up for a big game,” said Remillard. “Playing for the Comets gave me a collection of moments that made my overall high school experience so great.”