COLCHESTER — Toby Ducolon of St. Albans entered an elite group of Vermont athletes on Wednesday afternoon.
Ducolon and nine other Vermonters, including Sarah Schreib of East Fairfield, were recognized at a press release at St. Michael's College, as members of the eighth induction class to the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
Ducolon is well known in Franklin County for his leadership of the Bobwhite hockey program, but his success with the sport extends far beyond the rinks of his home town.
The first Vermonter to be drafted by the NHL, Ducolon was the 50th overall selection in the 1984 NHL entry draft by the St. Louis Blues, and he was named to the 40-man U.S. Junior National Team that summer.
In high school, Ducolon helped lead the Bobwhites to back-to-back DI state titles in 1982 and 1983. He headed the Vermont All-State First Team his junior and senior years. Ducolon capped off his high school career with a 38 goal season.
Ducolon went on to play at college hockey at UVM, where he tallied 46 goals and 39 assists as a four year regular and played for the Catamounts in their first NCAA tournament.
After playing two years with the Blues IHL affiliate, Ducolon returned to BFA St. Albans to take the helm of the Bobwhite hockey team in 1990.
In his thirty-year career with the Bobwhites, the team has been to a dozen DI state title games and won seven crowns.
Ducolon took the podium on Wednesday, instantly garnering a chuckle from the crowd as he informed them the press release was interfering with his pregame nap.
"I know some of the athletes that have been selected before us, and they are great athletes and great people. They have affected Vermont athletics at the state level in so many ways," said Ducolon. "To be part of that group is a great honor."
Ducolon took a few minutes to share his thoughts on the induction with his hometown community.
"I wouldn't be in the game of hockey if it weren't for my mother and father," said Ducolon, smiling, "and without the game of hockey, I wouldn't be here.
"Between youth sports, high school sports, college sports, and now coaching high school, it's been a long road, but a very good road; I'm very grateful.
"I've been very lucky. I've been surrounded by good people, and I've had a very good time."
The 2020 season marks Ducolon's third decade leading his alma mater.
"I didn't expect to coach at the high school level for 30 years, but BFA is a great place to coach. Dan Marlow is a great boss, and I've got five great assistants--we've had a lot of fun times," said Ducolon, "and we have good players; it's enjoyable."
Receiving the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame honor presented an opportunity to remember the value of sport in the lives of young people.
"It's huge the impression that you can give to a kid that's either doing really well or struggling," said Ducolon. "It's such an important time in your life. We talk a lot about good and bad decisions and memories in high school.
"I don't remember a lot of games from high school, but I have the memories of friends and the time we had together. That's what we talk about to the players," said Ducolon. "It's very important to remember that it's not just about winning the games."
Consistency has been foundational to the program's success, according to Ducolon.
"If you can be consistent in behavior, consequences, and decision making, it makes it easier for everyone. If you have the right crew around you helping you to make the decisions and strive to be consisent, you can't be perfect, but you can be close," said Ducolon, chuckling, "and I think we're close."
Ducolon and the nine other members of the induction class will be formally inducted at the 2020 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Celebration presented by Myers Waste at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel on Williston Road in South Burlington on April 25, 2020.
Ticket information for the 2020 induction and dinner will be available soon on the VSHOF website.
Proceeds from the event go to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the designated charity of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
Past dinners have raised about $19,000 to support the work of PCAV across Vermont’s 14 counties.
Myers Container Service Corp is the presenting sponsor for the annual event.
Sarah Howrigan, of Fairfield, has served on the VSHOF board for four years.
"I love the work we do for Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, and I love recognizing the athletes for their work and dedication over the years," said Howrigan.
"Most of them are very humble, so it's exciting to see them get to shine in the limelight a little."