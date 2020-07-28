BARRE — Milton’s Scott Dragon secured the double point victory in the 75-lap, Maplewood/Irving Late Model, Country Camper Midseason Championships at Thunder Road on Friday.
Dragon started fifth in the main event and stayed patient early while the front row of Matthew Smith and Jim “Boomer” Morris battled tooth-and-nail.
Morris led the first five laps before Smith clawed back on the inside. After the first caution on lap eight, Smith held onto the top spot as Dragon slipped into third.
On lap 49, Dragon made his move, headed for the high side, and got the lead three laps later and pulled away from there, earning his 12th career victory and his second win in the Midseason Championships.
Dragon also secured a third place finish in the Community Bank N.A 150 on Sunday.
Dragon moved to fourth place in the overall standings with 448 points, putting him 33 points behind Marcel Gravel, in first.