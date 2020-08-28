BARRE/MILTON — Scott Dragon secured his third first-place finish of the season on a wild Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night at Thunder Road on Thursday, August 27.
Dragon dodged trouble in a multi-car, midrace pileup in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model field and also patiently navigated early traffic in the 50-lap feature.
Early in the race, Dragon worked to advance three spots from his ninth starting position, one spot behind Jason Corliss, who was looking to secure his "King of the Road" position for 2020.
A restart at the 26th circuit gave Dragon and Corliss a big break; Corliss's challengers, Bobby Therrien, Trampas Demars, and Marcel J. Gravel, and others leading the race, ran into trouble on turn one.
Brendan Moodie was back on the point for the restart with Dragon, now in second and Corliss now in fourth. Dragon slipped past Moodie and took a commanding lead, earning his 13th Thunder Road victory and a belated bid for a third Late Model Championship.