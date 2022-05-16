SWANTON - On Friday, May 20, John, Todd, and Matt Raleigh will be formally inducted into the Vermont Principals' Association Hall of Fame. For their mother, Doris, it will be a sweet recognition of the legacy the three boys left at Missisquoi Valley Union High School.
"Matt and Todd worked hard at what they did, and I'm so proud of them. It makes me feel very honored to see them recognized, especially for their work ethic," said Doris. "They were self-disciplined, and there was a lot they had to do to succeed. They had that spirit to win, and they had their eyes on the prize."
Todd and Matt followed their older brother John, a standout three-sport athlete who won two state titles in baseball and one in soccer; he also scored 1,132-points in basketball, before the 3-point line. In 1983, at the age of 19, he died from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
"It was a tall order for Todd and Matt to follow John. He was their biggest motivator, and he expected a lot of them," said Doris. "He told them he'd done many things, but they had to be better; they just needed to work hard, and it could happen. They took it to heart."
Doris and Bob had a big family of 7 children, a large family to say the least.
“To this day, all my children are close and generous with one another. I'm more proud of Todd and Matt for the great people they are than that they were great athletes."
Athletics and family went hand in hand for the Raleigh family; Doris recalled her childhood: "I had four very athletic brothers, and we'd play ball with bats and barn boards."
Doris and Bob’s athleticism and love for sport were passed on to their children.
"My John was the first, and he did so well. I went to as many games as I could. Watching him pitch was thrilling. We'd sit on the sidelines and cheer the team on. He had this knuckleball that even surprised the umpires at times. His final championship game was the most memorable I ever saw John play," said Doris.
"He was the goalie in soccer, and I enjoyed watching him play net. . And he did so well in basketball. He was average height so he had to work even harder. Part of his training involved running with a weighted vest and even wearing ankle weights during practice. He was determined to become even stronger under the boards.”
Todd and Matt reached high school after John had passed; Doris recalled watching them continue the Raleigh legacy.
"When Todd scored his 1,000th point in basketball, it was one of my favorite games. He took the ball and gave it to my father, his grandfather, which was very emotional," said Doris.
Matt and Todd were one year apart in high school, and combined to bring the MVU Thunderbirds D1 baseball titles in 1986 and 87. In 1988, Matt played a significant role in the third D1 title, helping the T-birds accomplish a feat no other D1 baseball team has repeated in Vermont.
"I think there must have been 50 people from my family at the 1988 baseball state championship game. Matt pitched the game. A player on the other team hit a home run in the first inning, but with his pitching and a couple of home runs, Matt helped secure the win," said Doris. "The team carried him off the field. That was one of the most dramatic games I had watched.”
Watching Todd and Matt play on the same teams was a bonus for Doris.
"When they played together, they made a great team. They could anticipate each other's actions on the field before they even happened.”
Matt and Todd both went on to play baseball in college for Western Carolina; once again, they overlapped.
"It's been a good ride for me. Matt broke all kinds of records in college for hitting at Western Carolina, and he and Todd both played for Jack Legget."
Now that her own children are grown, she enjoys watching her grandkids play: "I went from Cal's (Raleigh) game in the Majors (Seattle Mariners) to watch my other grandkids in Little League. I see young parents watching their kids play, and it brings back great memories of watching my kids and falling in love with baseball.”
Through it all, the Swanton and greater Franklin County community has been a constant support to the Raleighs. The recent hall of fame induction touched Doris's heart.
"I think it was wonderful for Jack Eldridge, Joe Fiarkoski, Glenn Stimets, Joe Maley, Dena St. Amour, Larry Trombley, Dan Marlow, Frank Martell, and Jack Legget--everyone who wrote letters of recommendation and worked to make this happen. The letters of recommendation were so heartwarming," said Doris.
"The community has been very good to me. I want to thank them for what they've done for me and my family. They named the Swanton Little League baseball field after John, and that was awesome. Dick Thompson, the town administrator, made that happen. He did such a beautiful job, and we had such a showing on that day in May; it was a WOW day," said Doris.
"I feel elated to have this honor, and my heart is full of gratitude. My family feels the same way. I feel very proud of being part of a small community. God gifted me with this wonderful family--all seven of them--and they all have their own talents."
"John inspired his siblings to excel. He had such a gentle heart and soul; he made a difference in the lives of everyone he met. Losing him was devastating; a grief that never goes away. I appreciated my community; they were so helpful to me. There are so many kind people who live here.”
