ST. ALBANS — Messenger Athlete of the Week, BFA St. Albans’ Dominic Liscinsky, has put up some strong numbers this season, right down to the final regular-season game against the undefeated Middlebury Tigers football team.
On Friday, October 18th, Liscinsky had 16 carries, ran 113 yards, and one touchdown for the Bobwhites in the 28-14 loss.
“Dominic’s performance against Middlebury was very good,” said BFA head coach Geoff Murray. “His ability to break tackles sets him apart and allows him to gain extra yards after the hole is open.”
“He had a couple of runs against Middlebury where he just wouldn’t go down,” said Murray, “and he was able to gain some big yards because of that.”
“Dominic brings a combination of speed and power to the running back position,” explained Murray.
Although Liscinsky didn’t start his high school career at the tailback position, his coaches had their eye on him early.
“We saw this when he was a sophomore. He’s got very good acceleration and power and he cuts well,” said Murray. “The combination of the three makes him a force, and it usually takes more than one tackler to take him down.”
Murray also appreciates Liscinky’s attitude toward his teammates.
“Football is the ultimate team game and you need all 11 players to execute,” said Murray. “Sharing success with everyone, especially those guys in the trenches is very important. Dom is quick to recognize them.”
Liscinsky, who’s played three years of varsity football for Murray, has earned the respect of his coaches.
“Dominic has really matured these last three years, and he’s a student-athlete that all teams would like to have,” said Murray. “He cares about his teammates and is willing to support his teammates any way he can and he will do what’s necessary for the team to be successful.”
Liscinsky, who was injured early in the year, has run for well over 500 yards, had nearly 80 carries and has scored five touchdowns.
Liscinsky began playing football in the fourth grade for the Steelers youth football program. He took a three-year break to play soccer but rejoined the football team in his eighth-grade year.
“I missed the game and my friends were on the team,” said Liscinsky. “They had an undefeated season in the 6th grade and I wanted to be part of that success.”
The Steelers went 7-1 and lost to Essex in semis the year that Liscinsky came back.
Liscinsky has spent time in various positions at BFA, but the tailback position has been his favorite.
“I like it because I get the ball,” said Liscinsky with a chuckle, “and I get to run over kids.”
When asked about his favorite game of the regular season this year, Liscinsky noted the Hartford homecoming game at BFA.
“Cj Mcallister and I both had great runs, thanks to our linemen,” said Liscinksy. “They made holes that were about ten feet wide and we ran right down the field.”
In the game against Middlebury, Liscinsky was proud of his team’s efforts.
“I thought we played very well as a team,” said Liscinsky. “We had about eight minutes in the third quarter where we didn’t really execute, but the rest of the game we did really.”
When it comes to the team, Liscinsky can’t say enough about those he shares the field with.
“I have loved this team. The seniors on this team have played together since the eighth-grade year. It’s been one of the best teams I’ve been part of,” said Liscinsky. “We are brothers on and off the field.”
Liscinsky’s parents, Rob and Mary, have been a tremendous support to him throughout his football career.
“My dad is a good support for me. He’s always the closest parent up there getting into the action with his camera,” said Liscinsky.
Before games, the Liscinsky’s often feed some of the players a pre-game meal.
“We’ve had a few of the guys over before the games over the years and my dad makes us a meal--for football and hockey, it’s steak and eggs.”
Liscinsky has appreciated the relationships with his Bobwhite coaches.
“Most of my coaches are also teachers, and they’ve helped me since my freshman year,” said Liscinsky. “You can go to these coaches for help about anything from schoolwork, college, or sports.”
Liscinsky has played his final regular season with the Bobwhites, and there’s plenty he will remember as he moves on.
“I’m going to miss home games. The whole town is cheering for you, and it’s the greatest feeling,” said Liscinsky. “It doesn’t matter what the weather is--everyone is there.”
Playing football has been a big part of Liscinsky’s development as an athlete and a person.
“You have to be physically and mentally tough to play football. I’ve had an injury every season and I’ve had to overcome that and get through.”
“I think we are one of the hardest working teams in the state,” said Liscinsky. “Even though we don’t have the best record, the teams we play know we are going to give them a fight.”
Looking back over the last four years, Liscinsky summed up his thoughts.
“It all comes down to the brotherhood, the memories, and the friendships you make playing Bobwhite football. You’ll take that all through life,” said Liscinsky. “It’s almost like a class — our coaches are helping us learn to be better people all the way through.”