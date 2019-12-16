ANNAPOLIS, MD/BERKSHIRE, VT — Evan Doe was seated in the stands on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, taking in the Army-Navy game.
Just three years ago, Doe was playing sports at Enosburg High School, winning state championships with his basketball and baseball teams.
On Saturday, Doe got to watch his roommate and fellow midshipman, #46, Ian Blake, compete on a much larger stage.
Blake, a special teams player for the Midshipmen, started in the most highly anticipated game of the year.
“The Army-Navy game is always in the back of everyone’s head,” said Blake. “It’s like our Superbowl. We don’t like them, and we don’t’ care if they like us.”
“Watching Ian is my favorite part of the football games,” said Doe. “He’s worked really hard to get to where he is, starting on special teams.”
“I never thought I’d have a close connection with any of the football players,” said Doe.”It’s made it so enjoyable and exciting when they do well.”
“It also gives me something to talk to my friends and family about,” said Doe, smiling. “I talk about him all the time, and I put him on my Snapchat story during the game. I love it. I’m glad we have that connection.”
While Doe sat in the stands waiting for kickoff on Saturday, Blake was preparing for the biggest game of his career.
“I worked really hard this year and started on kickoff,” said Blake. “It’s a big pride thing to be on a kick off unit.”
“I knew I was going to be in the first play of the game. I had so much energy going through me. It was quite an experience to wait for kickoff; I was just waiting for contact.”
“Everyone thinks we’re like gentlemen in the Academies, but what we all go through makes us more gritty,” said Blake. “At the end of the day, we know we need to be ready to fight wars, so we need that grit.”
“In the Army-Navy game, it all comes down to who’s the toughest team.”
Blake and the Midshipmen proved to be the toughest team on Saturday.
“We dominated them on offense, defense, and special teams,” said Blake. “We knew they didn’t have a chance, but something crazy can always happen.”
“When we knew it was in the bag, there was a feeling of how we’d progressed, especially the seniors. It was the first time they’d seen Navy win,” said Blake.
“We went on a three-year skid after a 16-year win streak. The win was a huge deal for the senior class and the senior football players.”
“With about six minutes left in the game, we got a fumble, and it was mayhem on the sidelines,” said Blake. “The score was 24-7, and we got the ball back; there was a lot of energy. The game exceeded all my expectations.”
Blake recounted the moving words spoken by the Navy football team’s senior captain, #72, Ford Higgins.
“The closest you get to battle is playing military football with your brothers.”
In the stands, Doe was watching the game unfold.
“Within the brigade, it’s a constant hyping up of the team and chanting--trying to get the team going and get on Army’s nerves,” said Doe with a chuckle.
“It’s the most electric atmosphere all season long,” said Doe, “You’re with your brothers and sisters cheering for your friends on the field. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
In the stands, as the end of the game drew nearer, the crowd responded.
“We knew we should win this game and that the Navy was the better team,” said Doe. “It was just joy! Pure joy! We shouted the warm-up the bus chants and all the chants you say when you know you’re going to win--the classics!”
Blake and Doe, juniors at the Academy, have been roommates for two years.
They had mutual friends who were roommates, lived on the same floor, and were in the same company, but they never talked to each other.
“I met Evan in a government class, and he had a signature laugh,” said Blake with a chuckle.
The two young men have become close friends over the past two years.
“When I met his dad, he laughed at something I said, and it was Deja Vu!” said Blake, Doe laughing behind him. “I knew right where Evan got his laugh from.”
Blake, from San Antonio, TX, is studying mechanical engineering and is an outside linebacker and part of the special teams on the football team.
Blake comes from a football family. His brother played for Florida State, but Blake chose a different path.
“I never thought I’d go to a military academy,” said Blake, “but I realized that the Naval Academy was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Adjusting to life as a midshipman and a scholar is one thing. Blake also had to adjust to the challenges presented on the field.
“Military academies are different than regular colleges,” said Blake. “The football teams have a lot more players. We had about 160 players, and a regular college has 60. So, there are 100 more people that won’t play.”
Varsity athletes must keep up with their classes, their shipping duties, and their athletics.
“Evan is my morale booster. Everyone needs an hour to wind down, and my days are long,” said Blake. “When I get back from the day, I enjoy just messing with Evan.”
“Evan understands how important football is to me. He knew the importance of the Army navy game,” said Blake, “and that meant more to me than anything.”
The games Blake plays in have become highlights for both young men.
“When I first got here and went through my plebe year, I wasn’t thinking about Army-Navy games,” said Doe, candidly. “When the games started to get hyped up, I felt the excitement.
“It’s a unique experience, and it’s better than I expected. It’s impossible to imagine what it’s like until you experience it first hand. I look forward to it every year, and I will try to get to as many as I can after I graduate,” said Doe.
On game days, the two young men wear different uniforms, but they wear the same uniform when the game is over.
“Evan wanted to come here to become an officer. I came here to play football and learn to want to become an officer,” said Blake. “A lot of people come to the academies for different reasons, but they leave with the same purpose. That purpose is to defend our nation, and if we have to, give our lives for it.”
“I couldn’t agree more,” said Doe. “Ian and I came here for very different reasons, but we’ve both realized that even though it can be a grind with the schooling and the training, the opportunities the academies provide are more than worth the effort.
“We are all grateful to have the support of our communities back home and the support of the whole nation,” said Doe. “The love from everyone who has served or has had family members serve is a lot to take in.”