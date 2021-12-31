Franklin County athletes competed throughout the strains of the pandemic, accomplishing some incredible feats and breaking some long standing records. It was a joy and a privilege to celebrate with them, and we welcome you to join us as we look back over this year’s Top 10 sports moments (in chronological order.)
Devon Gleason drops an incredible three-point shot to help launch Enosburg boys basketball to D3 semifinal: If you saw the video, you probably haven’t forgotten it. The Hornets were on the ropes, battling with rival Hazen Union. Sophomore guard, Devyn Gleason, came through, banking a shot off the glass in the final second of the game to send the Hornets to the semi!
BFA Bobwhites win 2020-21 D1 State Championship: The Bobwhites outlasted the Essex Hornets in an empty Leddy Park Arena on March 24, securing back-to-back state titles. The Bobwhites edged the Hornets 3-2 on goals from Christian Vallee, Levi Webb, and Owen Benoit. Michel Telfer was in net for the Bobwhites and said, “Winning the title is an awesome feeling. After everything we’ve been through, we stayed resilient. To have that buzzer sound for us, and to get this win was huge.”
BFA St. Albans Comets secure D1 Vermont Basketball State Championship in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic: No one could have prepared high school teams for the turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it took a monumental effort and a bit of luck to last out the entire winter season. The Comet basketball team did just that, earning a trip to the D1 final, only to have the game canceled last minute. The BFA St. Albans community hosted a championship parade to help the team celebrate.
Ethan Mashtare breaks BFA St. Albans school records in track and field in 2021: Ethan Mashtare, a junior, broke three school records in the spring of 2021, running the 800m in 1:59.8, the 1500m 4:03.03, and the 3000m in 9:06.57.
Coach Bert Berthiaume wins 500th career win with the Comet softball program: On Friday, May 7, Comet coach Bert Berthiaume reached the incredible milestone of 500 career wins with the program. Seniors Caitlin Dasaro and Maren McGinn read a touching statement about Berthiaume’s influence on the program, and the Comet family showed an incredible outpouring of support.
Comet softball wins back-to-back state titles after COVID-19 pause: The BFA St. Albans Comets won the D1 title in 2019, and after a year hiatus, returned to claim a second title in 2021, defeating rival Essex 7-4. Senior Maren McGinn earned the win in the circle as the Comets.
Elle Purrier competes in 1500m at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics: Vermont had plenty to cheer about as Montgomery, VT, native Elle Purrier St. Pierre raced her way through the Olympic Trials and went on to compete on the world’s biggest stage, placing 10th in a packed field in Tokyo.
Paige Superneau wins three-peat Vermont Barrel Racing State Championship: Paige outlasted a packed field, including her sister Cassidy, to secure her third Vermont Barrel Racing State Championship in September of 2021. Paige spoke of the accomplishment, "Winning the championship was my goal for the end of the year, and I'm very proud to have accomplished it on both mares."
Loghan Hughes wins first D1 State Title for BFA St. Albans Cross Country: Second-year runner, Loghan Hughes made history for BFA St. Albans, securing the first D1 cross country title for the school. Hughes finished the 5K race in 19:51.73 on the notoriously hilly course at Thetford Academy on Oct. 30.
Enosburg Hornets net D3 Vermont Boys Soccer State Championship: The Enosburg Hornets secured the 3-2 title win over Green Mountain Academy on Nov. 6. Silas Kane, Blair Archambault, and Levi Webb each scored goals for the Hornets. Enosburg’s defense held off a GMA rally to win the game.
