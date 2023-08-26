The Vermont Principals Association Hall of Fame committee is looking for nominations for the upcoming VPA Hall of Fame inductions. Every year the committee is looking for nominations for athletes, coaches, officials, media, contributors, and administrators. Anyone can go to the VPA website and look up the Hall of Fame information to find out the requirements and nomination details.
Mike Donohue, who serves as the part-time executive director of the VPA, spoke on behalf of the VPA Hall of Fame Committee: “We encourage communities across the state, regardless of size and division, to nominate local people who have done great things in their athletic community.”
According to the VPA website, the VPA Hall of Fame was formed in January 2001 to honor and recognize outstanding individuals who through distinguished service and achievement, have excelled in one or more high school athletic programs or activities sponsored by the VPA.
The deadline for nominations to the 2024 Class is January 4, 2024.
Letters of recommendation can be sent via email to Mallori Longevin at mlongevin@vpaonline.org, or by mail–directly to VPA, 2 Prospect St. Suite 3, Montpelier, VT 05602. Once the nomination form is received by the VPA, all action necessary to the selection process shall remain confidential. All information submitted shall be retained by the VPA Hall of Fame.
