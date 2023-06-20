SWANTON – The Swanton Recreation Department will be holding a youth football clinic in July to help kids learn the basic fundamentals of football.
This clinic is free to all kids going into first through eighth grade for the 2023-24 school year that are interested in learning more about the game of football. The clinic will run on July 10-12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swanton Recreation Fields.
Kids will go through a series of skills and drills provided by members of Swanton Recreation as well as coaches and players from the Missisquoi Valley Union varsity football team.
This clinic is not just for Swanton residents and is open to all surrounding communities interested in signing up.
Register here and email Swanton Recreation with any questions about the clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.