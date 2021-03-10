MONTPELIER — The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) announced that Booth Bros. Dairy and HP Hood renewed their partnership with the VPA to sponsor the 2021 Vermont High School State Championship Basketball Tournament. The tournament finals are set for March 27 and 28 at Barre Auditorium.
“For nearly 20 years, Booth Bros. Dairy has supported our state championship basketball tournament,” said Executive Director of the VPA Jay Nichols. “This year has presented us and so many around us with challenges but getting creative to continue our community marketing partnerships has proven rewarding. We are looking forward to announcing tournament pairings soon and working towards the championship.”
“We are proud to be in Vermont, and we are prouder still to support the student-athletes of our state’s high schools through our partnership with the VPA,” said Marc Bernier of Booth Bros. Dairy.
Pairings for the VPA’s High School State Championship Basketball Tournament presented by Booth Bros. Dairy and HP Hood are slated to be announced early next week.
Hockey teams will be the first to receive playoff details; pairings will be released on the VPA website on Thursday, March 11th in the afternoon. Hockey championships are scheduled for Tuesday, March 23rd and Wednesday, March 24th, but the site has yet to be determined.
Basketball pairings will be available on the VPA website on Monday, March 15th around noon. The tournament is an open format in Division 2, and it appears there will be two play-in games for both boys and girls. Basketball championship games are scheduled for Saturday, March 27th and Sunday, March 28th.
