Defense
Division III All Division Football 2019
- Division III
Offense Quarterback 2nd team: Cam Meunier BFA-Fairfax Running Back 1st team: Noah Brock BFA-Fairfax 2nd team: Jaxon Shaarschmidt BFA-Fairfax Offensive Line 1st team: Gage Brown BFA-Fairfax 2nd team: Patrick Roling BFA-Fairfax Return 1st team: Noah Brock BFA-Fairfax Defensive Back 1st team: Meunier BFA-Fairfax Noah Brock BFA-Fairfax Linebacker 2nd team: Patrick Roling BFA-Fairfax Jaxon Shaarschmidt BFA-Fairfax Defensive Line 2nd team: Kenny Salls BFA-Fairfax Honorable Mention RB — Ty Garon BFA-Fairfax OL — Camden Anderson BFA-Fairfax OL – Kenny Salls BFA-Fairfax DB — William Mlchuch BFA-Fairfax DL- Gage Brown BFA-Fairfax DL- Jon Post BFA-Fairfax DL- Camden Anderson BFA-Fairfax LB — Quinn Muenier BFA-Fairfax LB —Ty Garon BFA-Fairfax
- Updated
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 27
Send Us a Story Tip
Got a tip?
We're always looking for story ideas, and many of our best ones come from readers. The strongest tips include documentation or inside knowledge, but we welcome any ideas that would be of interest to readers in Northwestern Vermont.
Even if you need to remain anonymous, we encourage you to include a phone number in the email or voicemail so we can contact you for additional background information.
Send your tip to news@samessenger.com, call the newsroom at 802-524-9771 or click the button below to submit your information through our online form.