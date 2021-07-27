This spring, Elle Purrier St. Pierre and Cabot connected in a partnership that's all about the best of Vermont.
"Elle's family were members of AgriMark and Cabot when Elle was growing up. Many of our staff members have followed her through her running career, and they're so excited to see her make it to the Olympics," said Amber Sheridan, Director of Corporate Communications at Cabot.
"Elle, Cabot, and Vermont have a lot in common--we're Vermont strong and anchored in farm values; she has the spirit and work ethic of a farm girl. She's driven to succeed, and it seemed a natural progression that we'd work with her in the social media space."
Quintessential Vermont! "When you think of Vermont, you think of dairy farms; this partnership is another way we're able to tell people about Vermont and what it means to be Vermont strong," said Sheridan.
"Dairy is so valuable to our state; people who visit Vermont come because they want to experience Vermont. It's a special place, and we've got to shine bright; Elle helps us do that."
Purrier St. Pierre recognizes the value of dairy for nutrition. "Elle embraces dairy as part of her nutrition for training, and she incorporates milk products, including Cabot, in her diet to help reach her goals. It's refreshing to see that, and it makes the dairy community proud to see someone so athletically successful promote dairy as a part of their diet."
Success and hard work go hand in hand. "The work ethic at Cabot and AgriMark is to do our best, be our best, and put our values into the production. We like to tell people we make the world's best cheddar, and that resonates with Elle on the track--constantly pouring her heart out and putting her Vermont farm girl roots into each race! We're proud of both of those things."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.