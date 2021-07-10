Ari Beauregard captured these shots of the BFA Bobwhites' summer hockey game against Rice on Thursday evening. It's good to see the athletes on the ice preparing for the 2021-2022 season!
Did you ever wonder what summer hockey games look like? I did! Here's a gallery of photos from BFA St. Albans' win over Rice!
written by Ruthie Laroche Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
