FRANKLIN - Sometimes I get a reminder of just how far north we really are in Vermont! My son Josh sent me this photo of these giant pillars of light he saw in the sky last night.
I'm not a meteorologist, but I did a little digging and found a fascinating explanation for the phenomenon. I welcome more educated weather folk to enlighten me if they think I may be wrong.
This night time light show is actually referred to as light pillars. The pillars form in cold climates when ice particles close to the ground are light enough to remain suspended in the air. The air must be calm to allow the hexagonally shaped particles to become vertically stacked as they move through the atmosphere. The result? A giant 'mirror' that reflects a light source like the sun, the moon, or even a street light. I'm guessing these may be reflecting the night skiing lights at Bromont in Canada!
