Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. The potential for some mixed precipitation will also exist across parts of southern Vermont. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From late Monday evening through Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially during the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to locally heavy snow will be possible across the watch area between 10 pm Monday and 10 am Tuesday. The best potential for any mixed precipitation would be during the Tuesday morning commute across portions of Rutland and Windsor counties in Vermont. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&