ST. ALBANS — The BFA Comets kicked off their 2021 season with a home opener against longtime rival Essex Hornets. Historically, the Comets and Hornets tend to be dominant teams in D1, with their matchups featuring strong defense and fast paced play. Tonight did not disappoint. Early on in the first period, it was clear the teams were evenly matched, with play being evenly split between both ends of the ice. Neither side allowed the opposition to get any strong bids for a goal, however, and when play resumed in the second period the game was still tied 0-0.
After a strong penalty kill for the Comets midway through the frame, freshman Caroline Bliss found the back of the net off a feed from Sophie Zemianek to break the tie, recording the first goal of her high school career in the process. Essex would press for a goal in this period, but goaltender Macie Boissanneault stood tall to keep the Hornets off the scoresheet. Boissanneault went on to stop 35 of the 36 shots she faced, for a .972 save percentage and was a big reason the Comets went into the third period with a lead.
The Hornets would manage to slip one past her, with a quick strike just 2 minutes into the final frame tying the game. Seven penalties were called over the course of the final period as the game started to get more physical but neither side was able to break through again despite numerous good chances for both teams. Neither team blinked in the overtime and the game ended with a 1-1 tie.
“Both teams are defensive in nature, it was kind of the game we expected coming into it. We’ve got some size back on defense this year, and it’s our forwards playing the defensive zone scheme that we want to play,” commented head coach Luke Coiffi following the low scoring affair. “We’re not afraid to block shots to make things happen, that’s the way we play the game.”
