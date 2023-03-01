When I rolled out of bed this morning, my husband Adam greeted me with news I'd been hoping to hear: Devyn Gleason scored his 1000th point in the Enosburg Hornets' road playoff game against Mount St. Joseph last night.
If you follow the Enosburg boys' varsity basketball program, you know Devyn was in the range of reaching the 1000-point milestone this season. You see, athletes lost a lot during COVID, and athletes capable of reaching big milestones really lost a lot. Those shortened and missed seasons made deep cuts into teams and programs. And while I would never downplay the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, I'm also a sports editor, and I love the teams and the athletes I cover. I've had the pleasure of getting to know many of them. Devyn is one of those kids.
If you want to talk ice-in-the-veins, Devyn will stand with the best of them. His family and fans have watched him hit buzzer beaters in clutch situations to secure wins and playoff berths many times over his high school career. Regardless of the situation, he'll speak to you in that calm, measured tone during an interview. He's always kind, always friendly, and always focused on his teammates.
Devyn understands the team nature of the game, and I bet his teammates were ecstatic for him, despite the 56-36 first-round D2 playoff loss to Mount St. Joseph last night.
I'm hoping to catch up with Devyn soon, but in the meantime, congratulations, Devyn. I can't wait to see your name on that banner alongside your siblings, and I know you'll be glad to see it there, too.
Here's to an incredible four years of basketball and 1011 points!
